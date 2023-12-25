Santa's helpers strike in Pontiac when letter is accidentally delivered to wrong address

A letter that was supposed to end up at the top of the world, in Santa’s mailbox at the North Pole, ended up in Pontiac by mistake.

With there not being enough time to get it where it needed to go, Shawnda Watkins decided to fulfil the child’s wishes.

Watkins admits she doesn’t check her mailbox often, but when she did, something immediately caught her eye.

"I got this letter sticking out it’s addressed to 123 Elf Road, " she said.

Shawnda got to thinking, … "What if she became one of Santa’s helpers?" she said. "He didn’t want much so I was glad to get it."

Watkins own children are all adults now, so she went shopping for Brayden Spurlin instead. She got every item on his list.

Brayden and him mom didn’t live far, so they walked the gifts down to his house, along with a Fox 2 crew.

Shawnda and her helpers went to take a quick walk to Brayden’s house where they set all the items on his porch, and rang the bell. Brayden’s mom called her child to the door to see what was there on Christmas Eve morning.

From a coat to clothes, shoes and a remote control car, 10-year-old Brayden got it all.

Brayden’s mom, Crystal, was overwhelmed with emotions and thankful that someone cares about her family.