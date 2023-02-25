Saturday snowfall in Southeast Michigan; 1 to 2 inches

A lot of residents in Southeast Michigan woke up to 1 to 2 inches of snow on the ground Saturday morning. While it is expected to taper off later this morning, it certainly was a shock to many.

Weather models yesterday hinted at a quick-moving burst of Saturday morning snow leaning towards 1/2 to 1-inch accumulations. As the snow system tracked across the state, it held enough moisture together and stayed far enough south that it did what the weather community calls "over-achieved".

The moisture content and development allowed 1 to 2 inches of snow to drop between the hours of midnight and 9:00 a.m. That's enough snowfall for some people to want to shovel their sidewalks and driveways.

As we move through the weekend most of this snow will melt, but it may not happen on Saturday. High temperatures only make it to 38° meaning that some of it will melt but perhaps not all. Sunday will see considerably more snow melt as temperatures built into the upper 40s.

