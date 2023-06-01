Saucy Brew Works Detroit closes after 2 years; Ohio locations remain open

article

Saucy Brew Works Detroit closed Thursday through an announcement made on social media the same day.

The brewery on John R opened in March 2021. In its closure announcement, it cited "unforeseen circumstances," including the pandemic, inflation, general economy, and labor force issues, as the reasons for closing.

According to the business, it intends to provide resources to employees who lost their jobs as a result of the closure.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to our incredible team members who have been the backbone of Saucy Brew Works Detroit. Their hard work, passion, and commitment have been instrumental in creating memorable experiences for our guests over the years," the announcement read. "This decision was not made lightly, and we deeply regret any inconvenience caused to our valued customers, partners, and employees."

Saucy Brew Works was started in Cleveland in 2017. There are now four Ohio locations, which remain open.