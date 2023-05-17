3 Michigan beers win awards at 2023 World Beer Cup

Three Michigan-made beers won awards at this year's World Beer Cup.

Redwood Brewing Co. in Flint, Founders Brewing in Grand Rapids, and The Mitten Brewing Co. in West Michigan all took home medals at the award ceremony held during the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America in Nashville earlier this month.

There were 10,213 entries from 2,376 breweries, and 51 countries were represented.

An average of 99 beers were entered per category.

Michigan winners: