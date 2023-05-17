Save A Life Stations provide free Narcan, fentanyl testing strips

Families all across Michigan are forced to see their loved ones struggle with substance abuse.

A new innovation is being introduced, called the Save A Life Station proving free resources to help those battling addiction.

"He’s in prison right now because he’s a heroin addict. My brother almost died right in front of me I wish I would have had that," said Elizabeth, whose brother has a substance abuse addiction.

On Wednesday the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities installed the first of several Save A Life Stations throughout Oakland County. One in particular, is located outside Hope Shelters on Baldwin Avenue in Pontiac.

"I think it makes life-saving resources available to people who need it the most," said Brian Wright, executive director of Hope Shelters.

Inside the stations - plenty of free resources.

"Like Narcan, nasal Narcan, two 4mg doses per box as well as in this area fentanyl testing strips, as well as Xylazine, and as far as I know we're the only organization out here giving test strips for Tranq, Fent or Xylazine," said Steve Norris.

Test strips allow substance abusers to know if their drugs have been cut with fentanyl which is often deadly.

"So what it does is give the ability to test those drugs prior to use and make an educated choice whether or not they want to take the risks and ingest that substance," said Norris, Harm Reduction & Recovery Support Services. "The risk (could be) fatality as we all know."

That’s because the majority of street drugs in the state are lethal.

"We know about 77 percent of drug supply here in Michigan is tainted with fentanyl and we have fatality rates to show those numbers as well," said Norris, who also works with The Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities.

The stations also provide informational resources.

"There are connections to resources for anyone who is afflicted with substance use disorder to get and receive services in Oakland County," Norris said.

The stations are strategically placed and are available 24 hours, seven days a week.

"Of course, this is a shelter, but we have them going in gas stations, emergency areas, fire stations, and public libraries," he added.

The stations, which are funded by the state, will remain stocked at all times.

"I’m very happy to see this go up here in Pontiac," said Elizabeth.



