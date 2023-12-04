SB I-275 lane closures could impact travel to Detroit Metro Airport this month

If you've got a flight to catch at Detroit Metro Airport this month, you may want to give yourself some more time.

From now through mid-December, only one lane of southbound I-275 will be open from 5 Mile to Eureka. These closures will take place daily between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

During this time, crews will be removing barrier walls to replace them with temporary barrels until pavement markings can be added. This Revive 275 work will start at the south end and work back toward 5 Mile.

Ramps will also be closed:

Westbound I-94 ramp to northbound I-275 will be closed. (Use westbound I-94 to southbound I-275 to eastbound Eureka to northbound I-275).

Eastbound M-14/I-96 to northbound I-275 will be closed. (Use southbound I-275 to eastbound Ann Arbor Road to northbound I-275).



