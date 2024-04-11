SB I-75 closed at 8 Mile due to fatal crash
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed at Eight Mile due to a fatal crash Thursday morning.
The closure was first reported by the Department of Transportation around 5:45 a.m. The freeway entrances from John R/9 Mile and 8 Mile are both closed. Drivers can get back onto the freeway at 7 Mile.
(Photo: MDOT)
Circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time, but police have responded to numerous crashes on Metro Detroit freeways as rain continues to fall.
Stay with FOX 2 for updates.