SB I-75 closed at 8 Mile due to fatal crash

All lanes of southbound I-75 are closed at Eight Mile due to a fatal crash Thursday morning.

The closure was first reported by the Department of Transportation around 5:45 a.m. The freeway entrances from John R/9 Mile and 8 Mile are both closed. Drivers can get back onto the freeway at 7 Mile.

(Photo: MDOT)

Circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown at this time, but police have responded to numerous crashes on Metro Detroit freeways as rain continues to fall.

