SB I-75 closed at Springwells in Detroit for fatal crash; freeway to stay closed through rush hour

Southbound I-75 is closed at Springwells in Detroit for a fatal crash.

UPDATE: 1 dead after gravel hauler hits pickup and tanker

The Michigan Department of Transportation first reported that the freeway was closed at Schaefer, but that closure has been moved to Springwells.

MDOT said the freeway will be closed through the Wednesday afternoon rush hour.

The northbound side of the freeway was also closed but has since reopened.