1 dead after gravel hauler hits pickup and tanker truck on I-75 in Detroit

One person was killed Wednesday in a crash on southbound I-75 in Detroit.

Michigan State Police said a double gravel hauler first hit a pickup truck near Schaefer at 1:55 p.m., causing the pickup to catch fire.

The hauler driver then hit a semi-tanker, causing the trailer of the tanker to come undone. The trailer fell on a Dodge Charger that was on the shoulder of the freeway.

Police said the pickup truck driver was killed. Troopers are working to identify them.

The driver of the Charger suffered minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

As of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, the freeway remains closed. The Michigan Department of Transportation said the road will be closed through the afternoon rush hour.