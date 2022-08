A stretch of southbound I-75 is closing in Detroit this weekend for bridge and road repairs.

The freeway will be closed from 8 Mile to I-375 from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

The detour is I-75 to westbound 8 Mile, then southbound Lodge Freeway to southbound I-75.

I-75 detour map (Mobile users - Click here if you can't see the map below):