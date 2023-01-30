SB Lodge Freeway now open in Detroit after shooting

article

The southbound side of the Lodge Freeway is now open after a shooting investigation near West Grand Boulevard on Monday afternoon.

Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said a 38-year-old Detroit man was driving when he was shot just south of West Grand. After he was shot, the driver lost control and hit the left median wall.

Shaw said evidence was found on the freeway.

Police have been trying to talk to the victim, who is at a hospital, but he is reluctant to provide information, Shaw said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.