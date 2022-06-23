SB Southfield Freeway closing for 9 miles this weekend in Wayne County
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The southbound side of the Southfield Freeway will close this weekend for work.
It will be closed from 8 Mile Road in Detroit to Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.
The closures for the road work begin at 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, and the freeway will open at 5 a.m. Monday, June 27.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews will be collecting soil and pavement borings required for a future rebuilding project in this area in 2025-2026, while maintenance crews will be cleaning and repairing drainage structures.
The detour will be eastbound 8 Mile to southbound Telegraph to eastbound Michigan Avenue to the freeway.