SB Southfield Freeway closing for 9 miles this weekend in Wayne County

The southbound side of the Southfield Freeway will close this weekend for work.

It will be closed from 8 Mile Road in Detroit to Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

The closures for the road work begin at 10 p.m. Friday, June 24, and the freeway will open at 5 a.m. Monday, June 27.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, crews will be collecting soil and pavement borings required for a future rebuilding project in this area in 2025-2026, while maintenance crews will be cleaning and repairing drainage structures.

The detour will be eastbound 8 Mile to southbound Telegraph to eastbound Michigan Avenue to the freeway.