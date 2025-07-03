Scam alert: Callers pretending to be ATF agents target victims

The Brief Scammers posing as ATF agents are demanding Apple gift cards from victims. The victims are told the cards are needed to "clear a red flag" from their accounts.



Scammers pretending to be with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are working to trick people into sending them money in the form of gift cards.

According to the ATF, these scammers call from a number that appears to originate from Martinsburg, W. Va., say they are agents or officers with the organization, and tell the person who answered that they need to purchase Apple gift cards in amounts of $500 or $1,000 to "clear a red flag" from their accounts. Once the victims buy the cards, they are asked to provide the gift card number.

The ATF said it will never:

Call or email private citizens to demand payment or threaten arrest. You will not be asked to wire a "settlement" to avoid arrest.

Ask you to use large sums of your own money to help catch a criminal.

Request you send money via wire transfer to foreign accounts, cryptocurrency, or gift/prepaid cards.

Call you about "frozen" Social Security numbers or to coordinate inheritances.

Tips for protecting yourself from scams

Do not share personal or financial information with unsolicited callers or emails.

Verify the legitimacy of any contact claiming to be from a government agency by calling official numbers listed on agency websites, such as www.atf.gov

Report suspicious calls to the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov

If you have been a victim of this scam, contact your local law enforcement immediately.