Scammers impersonate Amazon workers to steal personal information

Scammers pretending to be with Amazon are calling people and trying to steal their personal information.

"If you are contacted by an unsolicited caller asking for your personal information and if they insist there is a problem with any of your accounts—don’t fall for it," said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Some Amazon departments may call customers, but they will never ask for personal information or offer an unexpected refund. Also, the company will never send an unsolicited message trying to get this information.

Additionally, Amazon will not ask for you to make payments outside of the website nor ask for remote access to your computer.

"Bad actors are working overtime in an effort to bamboozle you out of your hard-earned money. If you are an Amazon customer, log in to your account directly through the mobile app or website to verify your order status or contact customer service," Nessel said.

Tips for handling scam calls:

Hang up and call the company directly using a number listed on the company’s website.

Never give personal information to someone you do not know.

Ignore calls for immediate action; scammers try to use a sense of urgency to get you to act before you can think about what is happening.

Beware of requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card, gift card, or any type of payment app.

Report robocalls to Michigan’s Robocall Crackdown Team

Advertisement

Also, report Amazon scams to the company here.