Scammers pretend to be Michigan AG Nessel in emails

Scammers claiming to be Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel are sending emails in an attempt to steal personal information.

Nessel shared a screenshot of an email someone recently received.

She noted that while the email doesn't ask for money or threaten legal action, it is similar to phishing emails last year where scammers pretended to be with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs.

"Please don't fall for a scam like this," Nessel said. "These bad actors will do anything to try to impersonate someone in order to trick people into turning over personal information or even money. I urge everyone to remain skeptical when you receive messages out of the blue, email or otherwise."

You can report scams to the Attorney General's website or by calling 877-765-8388.