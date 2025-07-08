Scathing Michigan EGLE report questions Wyandotte water safety

The Brief A Michigan EGLE report cited numerous safety issues with Wyandotte city water. Wyandotte operates its own municipal water plant but is being accused of infrastructure deficiencies. Violations allegedly occurred, including "a lack of contaminant protection in its water supply."



The backstory:

A blistering report from EGLE saying that the water in Wyandotte has "significant deficiencies" with infrastructure issues.

In a report dated April 30th earlier this year, from the state’s environmental watchdog, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

The City of Wayndotte operates its own municipal water plant independent of Detroit's water system which supplies the region. The city operates its own plant drawing water from the Detroit River and treating it.

A number of violations allegedly occurred, including "a lack of contaminant protection in its water supply," allowing tennis balls and bugs to get in the water.

Also, the state found there were unprotected openings in its reservoir and no cross contamination control to protect potentially contaminated water from backflow issues.

And although the city’s water tower looks pretty good, the state concluded that 40% of Wyandotte’s water system has significant deterioration that needs fixing.

Officials in Wyandotte put a statement on their website, denying any safety issues.

The statement reads in part: "There is no known current risk of public health from the city's drinking water, and we are fully committed to maintaining that record."

On the city website the water intake is located 1,200 feet offshore and 30 feet below the surface which it says offers natural protection from contamination with its depth and distance reducing risk.

EGLE wants a plan from the city to fix the issues within 120 days.

