School custodian indicted for possession of child porn in west Michigan

A west Michigan school custodian was indicted for possession of child pornography.

A jury formally charged Rockford resident Bradley Arkesteyn, 28, on Friday, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan. The suspect was detained for possessing child pornography on March 20.

The suspect worked for Forest Hills Public Schools (FHPS).

"Arkesteyn allegedly posted images and videos of child pornography in a social media group called ‘kiddo only,'" according to release. "Arkseteyn also allegedly communicated privately with an undercover FBI task force officer about a sexual interest in children and his work as a custodian in an elementary school."

The school district has been informed of Arkesteyn's behavior.

He is set for arraignment on April 24.

"My office will always fight to protect the most vulnerable," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in the release. "Every image of child exploitation is a crime, whether possessed, viewed, or distributed. My team will continue working with our law enforcement partners to hold offenders accountable."

The case is still being investigated by the FBI.