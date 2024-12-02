Scout Vester in Ferndale closes down months after opening at previous M-Brew spot

article

Months after opening at the old M-Brew location in Ferndale, Scout Vester is set to serve its last drink on Monday, as announced on the company's Facebook page.

Scout Vester wrote that operations would cease on Dec. 2 after being in business since July, when Matthew Buskard, the owner of Bobcat Bonnie's and The Fly Trap Diner, purchased the old M-Brew location in Ferndale.

The building was listed for sale the year before it closed. Just a few months before it shuttered, the chef from the former GreenSpace Café started a popup at M-Brew, and the future seemed bright. However, the business ended up closing during the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

"May You Never Lose Your Flame..."

The owners said that they were hopeful that they would see a bump in sales over the holiday weekend but fell short due to what they say was the economy and weather.

On Facebook, the company said: "Scout (Mbrew) is a really special place- we put a lot into getting it back up and started- in fact it was way more than what we had imagined- but we had support from some really great folks who believed in the concept, and believed in its value in the neighborhood. – This has been the single hardest year of my career, and my life- so this choice wasn't made easily. It's been a rough year for many- so I hope your time at Scout allowed you to smile, and enjoy a bit."

The owner said the next step is uncertain, but that the building will be left in good hands, stating that there are rumors "someone great is coming in."

The focus will now shift more towards Bobcat Bonnie’s, as the company said it hopes to help support local spots that have for years supported the local community.