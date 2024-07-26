Scout Vester opens this weekend in old M-Brew spot in Ferndale

article

After four years of sitting empty, a new business similar to Ferndale's M-Brew is set to open in the space this weekend.

For the first weekend, Scout Vester will have only drinks, with plans to reveal the food menu and start serving eats next week.

Last summer, Matthew Buskard, the owner of Bobcat Bonnie's and The Fly Trap Diner, shared that he had purchased the bar, noting that a lot of work was needed to get the building up to code.

Based on recent sneak peeks of the business, the building got a refresh but doesn't deviate far from what it was before M-Brew closed. You'll still find the pinball machines and other arcade games on the lower level, along with the bars on both levels, and the patio outside perfect for lounging when the weather is nice.

The building was listed for sale the year before it closed. Just a few months before it shuttered, the chef from the former GreenSpace Cafe started a popup at M-Brew, and the future seemed bright. However, the business ended up closing during the beginning of the Covid pandemic.

Facebook posts said announcements were coming soon, and the building was being cleaned. A comment from June 2020 said that the business hadn't closed permanently and was being prepped to open.

For three years, that was the most recent post on the page until an enthusiastic tease was posted last August: "There is something to tell…. Announcements to be made soon!"

Scout Vester is on Vester between Woodward and Bermuda.