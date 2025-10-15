Search continues after car crashes into water along I-94

The Brief Police are searching for a man after a crash on I-94 near Ecorse. A car hit a pole and went off the freeway, where it was found submerged in water. A possibly intoxicated woman near the crash scene told police her boyfriend was still in the car when she got out.



A dive team is searching water along I-94 in Wayne County on Wednesday morning after a woman told police her boyfriend was still inside a car submerged in water after a crash.

What we know:

According to Michigan State Police, callers reported a crash on eastbound I-94 near Ecorse at 3:40 a.m. When troopers arrived, they found a car that was submerged in water near the freeway after crashing into a pole.

A 25-year-old Newport woman who was in the area told police that her boyfriend was in the car when she got out. Police noted that it appeared that the woman was intoxicated.

MSP troopers searched the area but did not find another person. The Downriver Mutual Aid Dive Team was requested to help search and remove the car from the water.

What we don't know:

It is unclear who was driving the car, or if anyone else was actually in the vehicle when the crash happened.