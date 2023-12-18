Search for answers continues 50 years after 6-year-old girl disappeared from Michigan state park

article

Fifty years after a 6-year-old girl disappeared from a Michigan state park, investigators continue to search for answers.

Catherine Davidson and others were visiting Warren Dunes State Park for a picnic on Sept. 1, 1973. The parents told police that while they unpacked their car, the children went to play near a creek that emptied into Lake Michigan.

Later, the children returned without Cathy, prompting a multi-day search for the girl. Authorities say this search only turned up a pair of underwear, and it isn't clear if they belonged to Cathy.

The FBI said Cathy may have died in Chicago around the time she disappeared, though her body has never been recovered.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the FBI.