Search for missing Lake St. Clair jet skier suspended

The search for a missing jet skier in Lake St. Clair's Anchor Bay has been suspended after authorities spent hours looking Thursday night into Friday.

As of Friday morning, 21-year-old Jonathan Kloss, from Chesterfield, is still missing. Authorities said Kloss and a friend, 19-year-old Hunter Lentine, of New Baltimore, were riding their jet skis when they flipped around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.

Lentine was rescued and taken to a hospital. Both jet skis were found capsized and vacant.

Rescue teams spent about five hours looking for Kloss before calling off the search.