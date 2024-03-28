1 person missing, another rescued after jet skis flip in Lake St. Clair

article

Two people went missing after the jet skis they were riding flipped in the Anchor Bay area of Lake St. Clair, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Detroit.

One person had a life jacket on and was rescued; they were transported to a local hospital, the coast guard told FOX 2. The other person, identified as 21-year-old Jonathan Kloss, is still missing.

"Assets remain on scene and continue to search for the other person," USCG Great Lakes posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Kloss is from Chesterfield Township, according to a release from Chesterfield Township police. The rescued person is his friend, 19-year-old Hunter Lentine of New Baltimore.

Both jet skis were located, floating in the water. They were capsized and vacant, police said.

First responders from Chesterfield, Clay Township, Ira Township, Algonac, the U.S. Boarder Patrol, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Macomb County Sheriffs' Department's Marine Division are still on the scene.

No other details were provided at this time. Revisit FOX 2 for updates.