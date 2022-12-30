Search is underway for suspect in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store

A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.

The suspect then went through the victim's pockets, before driving away in her SUV.

The fatal shooting has stained the holiday season for friends and family of Tracie Golden, a resident of Detroit. Posts online from family members and even the clerk who worked at the liquor store where Golden was shot memorialized her.

A mother and wife, Golden was 53.

Detroit police released the surveillance video that shows the moments leading up to the shooting. In it, Golden has exited the Beverage One Liquor Store on Grand River Avenue and is circling around her Dodge Journey SUV.

At the same time, a man in a dark gray coat and black-colored pants is seen walking toward Golden. The video cuts off just as the suspect is pulling something from his pocket.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 28.

According to police, Golden was found with a gunshot wound to her abdomen. She was taken to a local hospital before succumbing to her injuries.

"I am truly saddened by the senseless murder of Mrs. Golden, she truly represented the best of us," said Chief James White in a statement. "We should all be outraged at the cowardly act that took her from our community."

Police are now searching for Golden's SUV, which the suspect drove off in. The SUV is a 2018 model and has a license plate of DYN 1663.

Thought police want the community to reach out with any tips for the case, they warn the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

"The suspect, and anyone aiding or harboring this individual, will be arrested and we will seek prosecution to the fullest extent of the law," a release from police said. "We will use every available resource to bring Justice to the Golden family, as we pursue this murderer."