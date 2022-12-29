Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle

article

A woman was killed outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit after someone wielding a gun approached and shot her in the stomach.

According to a source with the Detroit Police Department, the fatality happened around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, near Outer Drive.

The victim was exiting the store as the suspect shooter approached on foot from the north of the store.

When the victim got to her vehicle, the suspect shot the victim, striking her in the abdomen area, police said.

After the victim fell to the ground, the suspect began going through her pockets. Shortly after, the suspect entered the victim's car and fled the location. The vehicle is a Dodge Journey.

Police said the victim later succumbed to her injury. She was 53 years old.