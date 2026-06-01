WB I-696 ramps to and from Woodward closing: 'Most impactful time of this project'

The Brief The westbound I-696 exit to Woodward Avenue is closing at 9 a.m. Monday. Then, the ramp from Woodward to I-696 will close Wednesday. These closures are part of the final phase of the I-696 rebuild.



Your drive is about to get even worse.

The westbound I-696 exit to Woodward Avenue, a ramp that sees around 20,000 vehicles per day, is closing Monday as part of the I-696 rebuild project in Oakland County. Then, the ramp from Woodward to the freeway will close on Thursday, with both ramps scheduled to remain inaccessible until mid-August.

The ramp closures mean that drivers can only get off the freeway at Southfield Road. If they miss that exit, they'll be forced to go 8 miles out of the way to get off at Orchard Lake Road.

"This is going to be the most impactful time of this project too, for the next month," said Brian Travis, with the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The area of the ramp closures is not only a busy corridor, but is right by the Detroit Zoo, so it is expected to have a big impact on getting to the zoo.

Travis said the multiple ramp closures are required to meet the project deadline, noting that MDOT is in the final stages of rebuilding around 28 miles of the busy thoroughfare.

696 detour

The detour is Van Dyke to Eight Mile, though MDOT acknowledges that many drivers will find alternative routes.

The good news is that the northbound and southbound I-75 ramps to westbound I-696 are scheduled to reopen Wednesday, though the ramps from I-696 to I-75 will remain closed until mid-August.

What's next:

Travis said the goal is to have the Woodward reopened by Dream Cruise time. This year's Woodward Dream Cruise is Aug. 15.

In the meantime, drivers should give themselves extra time getting around, and prepare for more traffic as crews work to wrap up what has been a huge headache for many commuters in Oakland County.

"Be patient, drive safely, plan ahead," Travis said.