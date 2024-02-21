Seasonal educators needed for Michigan state park field trip program

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hiring seasonal educators who will help during a new program that gives all fourth graders a chance to visit a state park.

The Nature Awaits program allows students to go on a free field trip to select state parks for a hands-on experience tied to science, social studies, physical fitness, and language arts curriculum standards. Topic areas include the impact humans have on nature, invasive species, and more.

Nature Awaits educators will work no more than 29 hours per week during "shoulder seasons" in the parks: April-June and September-November.

Applicants must have a high school diploma, and college coursework in natural sciences, education, or parks and recreation is strongly recommended.

Those with questions about the Nature Awaits educator roles can contact Katie McGlashen at 734-496-2969.