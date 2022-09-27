Second annual Macomb County Pride planned for October

article

Macomb County will again celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at its second annual Pride on Oct. 7-9.

The festival in downtown Mt. Clemens will include carnival rides and games, a street fair with more than 80 vendors, resources, a pet costume contest, live performances, and more.

"We were really happy with how last year’s event turned out," said Phil Gilchrist, President of Macomb County Pride. "We received tremendous love and support from the city and downtown businesses, and we’re looking forward to bringing this event back to beautiful downtown Mount Clemens in 2022."

Catch music from Nikki Holland & the Dirty Elizabeths, and Alisabeth Von Presley from American Idol and American Song Contest.

Influencer Ryan Redoute and drag performer Jadein Black will lead the stage.

The weekend full of events kicks off Friday with a pub crawl from 6 p.m. to midnight and carnival from 4-11 p.m.

