Second community clinic offering mental health support opens in Detroit

The Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network is expanding access with a second new Community Care Clinic on the City's west side.

The new location is helping fill a desperate need for mental health care.

Big picture view:

"When you get therapy it really means someone will listen to you and not be judgmental," said Reginald Jones, outpatient case manager.

Having someone to talk with, can be a game-changer in life.

"I have worked with people who in the beginning when I'm telling them that they're doing well," he said. "They say 'I'm not doing well,' And then as they have more experiences of things happening, they come to me and say 'Hey man thanks because, yeah, I see it. Even though you saw it, I didn't see it.'

"They end up making better decisions, working out a lot of their problems and become healthier people in the community."

The space on Six Mile and Greenfield is only the second Community Care Clinic location DWHIN has opened, thus far - but they want to expand.

"We are here. We're a service provider and we can link and coordinate individuals to a number of services," said Ebony Reynolds, DWIHN vice president, direct clinical services.



It offers services like outpatient behavioral health services for kids and adults, as well as screenings, comprehensive assessments, diagnosis and treatment planning.

A psychiatrist is ready and available to help in each instance.

DWIHN wants to expand beyond Detroit into Wayne County, helping people before they're in crisis.

"This is about prevention, this is about going in and getting diagnosed, and preventing things from happening instead of reacting," Reynolds said. "This is an opportunity to approach people from a proactive stance."

Veterans, people who can walk to the clinic, or who may use public transportation or paratransit - because of disabilities or mobility issues - can be served, for all kinds of mental health needs.

"It could be as simple as mild symptoms of anxiety, it could be mild depression," Reynolds said. "We are here to provide that service."

For more information go to the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network HERE.

The Source: Information from this story came from interviews with members of Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network.