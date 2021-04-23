Side effects you may experience after receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

article

The COVID-19 vaccine can cause side effects that may last for several days.

Like other vaccines, side effects are a sign the vaccine is working and are to be expected. While side effects are possible after the first dose of the vaccine, the second shot may cause stronger side effects. Some people will experience no side effects at all.

What side effects should I expect?

The COVID vaccine may cause redness, swelling, or pain at the site of the injection.

You may also experience exhaustion, headache, chills, nausea, and muscle pain throughout the rest of your body. Your lymph nodes could also swell, and you may develop a fever.

These side effects could impact your daily activities but they should pass after a few days.

When should I be concerned about side effects?

If the effects don't seem to be going away after a few days, call your doctor. You should also contact a doctor if redness or tenderness increases at the injection site more than 24 hours after you received the injection.

Severe side effects are rare, but if you think you are having a severe allergic reaction, call 911.

How can I reduce vaccine side effects?

You can apply a cool washcloth to the injection site to reduce swelling and pain. Moving your arm can also help with soreness. If the spot where you got the injection is itchy, an antihistamine can help.

Staying hydrated will also help to alleviate symptoms.

Over-the-counter pain relievers such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, and aspirin can also be taken after you get the vaccine to reduce side effects.

