Second defendant in Oakland County deputy's murder sentenced

The Brief An 18-year-old was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to four felony counts. Marquis Goins was convicted of carjacking, running a criminal enterprise, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, and felony firearm. He is the second of three defendants to be sent to prison in the case of a murdered Oakland County deputy.



A day after one man pleaded guilty, another was sentenced in the case of an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy who was murdered while pursuing suspects that were part of a vehicle theft ring.

On Wednesday, Marquis Goins received at least 10 years in prison for his part in the death of fallen officer Brad Reckling.

Goins, pleaded guilty to four felony counts, including operating a criminal enterprise, carjacking, receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, and felony firearm.

He will serve a 2-year sentence for the firearm count before serving eight to 30 years for carjacking. His sentence for receiving a stolen vehicle was one to five years and five to 20 years for the enterprise conviction.

Goins is the second of three defendants to head to prison for Reckling's murder which happened in the summer of 2024. A co-defendant of his was sentenced in May this year. Karim Moore, 19, also pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, felony firearms, and conducting a criminal enterprise.

He received a similar sentence.

The suspected shooter, Ramon Debose, pleaded guilty to murder and felony firearm charges on Tuesday, the Wayne County Prosecutors' Office said.

Goins declined to add anything when asked by the judge if he had something to say.

In a statement from the Oakland County Sheriff, he said he would have preferred a different sentence agreement, but respected the work of the Wayne County Prosecutor.

"While my personal preference would have been for this individual to spend the rest of his life behind bars without the possibility of parole for the senseless and tragic ambush murder of Deputy Reckling, I respect the work of the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office on this case," Michael Bouchard said. "Most importantly, I recognize and support the fact that the widow is at peace with this decision."

What happened to Deputy Reckling

Reckling was part of the sheriff's office's stolen vehicle unit. They were called for a stolen vehicle investigation after a 2022 Chevrolet Equinox was stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights during the day of June 22.

Around 10:50 p.m. that night, Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side when the vehicle suddenly stopped and the occupants got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest.

The suspects ran three blocks from the scene after shooting Reckling, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney during Moore's arraignment. But using a dog track, the suspects were located on the porch of someone they did not know.

"Along the way, two guns plus gloves were found," a detective who testified said.

Moore was in the stolen vehicle, but told investigators he did not fire the shots, according to the assistant prosecutor.

He "admitted that he bailed out of the vehicle after shots were fired, and he knew that they shot at the police," Penney said. "The defendant, during his interrogation, was repeatedly asked 'Why aren't you giving us more information here?' He indicated something about being concerned about his safety in the community once he got out of prison."

During Wednesday's court hearing, a detective called to testify said that Moore told police that he didn't know who was driving or where anyone of his friends were seated in the stolen vehicle.

According to Detroit Police Sgt. Reginald Beasley, Moore said he was headed to another friend's home with two friends in a white SUV when the vehicle stopped and everyone got out. Moore told police that he ran after seeing police lights and hearing a gunshot. According to what he told police, he ran because he didn't want to get shot.