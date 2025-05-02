Suspect in Oakland County Deputy Reckling's murder to be sentenced after guilty plea

The Brief Karim Moore, one of three suspects charged in connection with the murder of an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy. Moore, who was not the shooter, pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, felony firearms, and conducting a criminal enterprise. He's looking at 3-20 years behind bars.



One of the suspects charged in connection with the murder of an Oakland County Sheriff's deputy last summer will learn his sentence Friday.

Karim Moore, 18, pleaded guilty to receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle, felony firearms, and conducting a criminal enterprise. He was the first suspect to be charged after Deputy Bradley Reckling was shot to death in Detroit.

His sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. It will be streamed live above.

The backstory:

Last June, Reckling was investigating a vehicle that had been stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights. Reckling was following the stolen vehicle in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit's east side when the occupants suddenly got out.

Authorities said the suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest.

The suspects ran three blocks from the scene after shooting Reckling, said Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Penney during Moore's arraignment last summer. But using a dog track, the suspects were located on a porch of someone they did not know.

Moore was in the stolen vehicle, but told investigators he did not fire the shots.

Penney said that he "admitted that he bailed out of the vehicle after shots were fired, and he knew that they shot at the police," Penney said. "The defendant, during his interrogation, was repeatedly asked 'why aren't you giving us more information here?' He indicated something about being concerned about his safety in the community once he got out of prison."

What's next:

Because of his plea deal, Moore avoided the potential of life in prison. He could be sentenced to anywhere from 3 to 20 years in prison.

Dig deeper:

Two other men, Raymone DeBose and Marquis Goins, were also charged in connection with the crime, though only Debose faces a murder charge.

They are both due back in court on May 15 for a final conference hearing.