Second measles case reported in Washtenaw County as Michigan exposures sites grow

A second measles case has been reported in Washtenaw County as health officials work to stamp out more infections in Michigan.

The second reported case was confirmed in an adult who was not vaccinated before they were exposed to the county's first reported case earlier in March.

Michigan is one of 17 states that have reported measles cases, including now two out of Washtenaw County, one out of Wayne County, and one out of Oakland County. At least two of the previously reported cases were associated with international travel and not being exposed to the virus within the community.

However, there are a number of exposure sites related to the second case confirmed in Washtenaw County. They include multiple emergency room locations and University of Michigan dormitories.

Read the list of places someone could have been exposed below:

Sunday, March 10:Michigan Medicine Emergency Department Adult emergency room and waiting area 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor 48109 10:40 am to 4:00 pm

Monday, March 11: Michigan Medicine Emergency Department Adult emergency room and waiting area 1540 E. Hospital Dr., Ann Arbor 48109 7:30 to 10:00 am University of Michigan, Alice Lloyd Dormitory Second floor 100 Observatory, Ann Arbor 48109 6:45 to 9:00 am CVS Pharmacy 5449 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor 48103 3:20 to 5:40 pm

Tuesday, March 12:NextCare Urgent Care (formerly Michigan Urgent Care) 3280 Washtenaw Ave., Ann Arbor 48104 10:40 am to 2:15 pm

Thursday, March 14:CVS Pharmacy 3535 Plymouth Rd., Ann Arbor 48105 4:45 to 7:00 pm

Friday, March 15:Trinity Health IHA Medical Group WestArbor Primary Care and Urgent Care Lobby and waiting area 4350 Jackson Rd., Ann Arbor 48103 11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Health officials are nervous about the cases - the first reported in Michigan since 2019 - because the rate of vaccinations against measles has dropped among the state's youngest kids.

The decline comes despite the vaccine being 93% effective at preventing measles, while two doses are 97% effective. Getting vaccinated also prevents someone from spreading the virus to vulnerable individuals.

Children normally receive the first dose of the MMR vaccine at 12 months old, and the second shot at 4 years old. One in five people who get measles will be hospitalized from the virus.

Michigan isn't the only state to report a decline in vaccination rates. Across the country, vaccine rates in children ages 4 to 6 years old has decreased from 89% to 84% in 2022. In Washtenaw County, the MMR coverage fell from 90% to 81%.