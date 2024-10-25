Second suspect who posed as DTE worker arraigned in Rochester Hills murder

A second man has been arraigned in the slaying of a 72-year-old man out of Rochester Hills after posing as a utility worker from DTE in October.

Carlos Hernandez, 37 of Texas, was in court Friday on three charges of felony murder and unlawful imprisonment. He's accused of killing Hussein ‘Sam’ Murray and binding his wife with duct tape after entering his home on Oct. 11.

Prosecutors allege both Hernandez and 39-year-old Joshua Zuazo gained entry into the couple's home on Newcastle Drive after claiming they were investigating a gas leak.

Instead, they murdered Murray in his basement before fleeing the residence, the Oakland County prosecutor said.

Police used footage from a Ring doorbell to identify Hernandez and he was taken into custody in Louisiana the next day.

While in court Friday, the 37-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty to all three charges. He was denied bond despite his attorney arguing Hernandez suffers from sleep apnea.

"He is a multi-state offender. He claims residency outside of Michigan. He is before the court on three violent felonies, including a capital offense," said Darla Finley, who is part of pre-trial services.

His next court date is set for November 4th.

Zuazo also pleaded not guilty during his arraignment. He was arrested during a traffic stop in Plymouth. He will return to court on Oct. 29.