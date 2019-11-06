Section of Michigan Highway dedicated to murdered deputy Eric Overall

A portion of M-15 in Oakland County was dedicated to Deputy Eric Overall, who was killed in the line of duty the day before Thanksgiving in 2017.

M-15 between I-75 to the county line with Genesee has will now be known as 'Deputy Eric Overall Memorial Highway'. Overall was killed on November 23, 2017, on M-15 at Seymour Lake Road as he tried to lay out stop sticks to stop a driver.

The 10-mile stretch of highway is designated by two signs at either end of the portion of the highway in Deputy Overall's honor.

The man who hit Overall, 23-year-old Christopher Berak, was convicted of first-degree murder in his death. Berak was found guilty of intentionally hitting deputy Eric Overall with his car during a multi-county police chase.

Overall was laying out stop sticks on M-15 near Ortonville, attempting to help end the pursuit when he was hit.

"With the recent guilty verdict decided last week in the murder trial of Deputy Overall, this dedication could not come at a better time to honor the memory of our fallen brother in brown," said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. "These signs will serve as a constant reminder to everyone who passes them to take time to remember Eric's contribution to not only the Sheriff's Office, but to his community as a whole. In his own words, we will 'Never Quit' honoring his memory."

Berak was being pursued by the Lapeer County Sheriff's Deputy after he went up to the station acting strangely. He'd been previously pulled over for speeding in Shelby Township and for some reason went to a neighboring county to confront police about it.

Berak repeatedly told deputies he was God and questioning why he had to obey the law. His actions and threats led to the pursuit.

Berak now faces up to life in prison. His sentencing date is still being determined.

