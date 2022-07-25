Security guard killed by intentional hit-and-run driver honored at vigil

A few dozen people gathered to remember Lamar Waller — the husband and father killed by a hit-and-run driver.

"We want to celebrate his life and commemorate all that he stood for," said his mother Cheritta Houston.

It all happened in the parking lot of CVS on Eight Mile near the Southfield freeway around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 12th.

Police say Waller and the driver had an argument in the parking lot of a nearby club where Waller worked as a security guard.

The driver was harassing a woman and Waller stood up for her, angering the man who would later take his life.

Waller’s mother noted Monday that was simply who he was as a person.

"An awesome young man, a humanitarian by nature," said Houston. "Someone who was always there for others."

Police say the driver followed Waller to the CVS parking lot, striking him with his SUV before running him over and driving off.

Waller was left brain dead.

"It’s not easy, never would I have thought I would be here," said his widow, Bionca Waller.

His wife, Bionca, took him off of life support six days later.

She’s now raising their two children without him, but is thankful for the time they had together.

"(There's) so much to be grateful for," she said. "I’m so glad I had Lamar in my life for the last, almost 10 years. We did a lot, we’ve been through a lot, and even death can’t do us part."

The suspect: Detroit police are looking for this man in the fatal hit and run.

As family and friends celebrate his life, police are looking for his killer.

The hit-and-run driver was in a Black driving a newer model Dodge Durango with black rims. He’s described as a man in his mid 20s to 30s with a short haircut and medium build.

Everyone is hoping the police will get him off the streets, hoping they get justice for Lamar.

Police say the suspect had a woman in his vehicle when he struck Lamar Waller. If you have any information about her, the driver, or what happened, call Detroit police at (313) 267-4600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Lamar Waller



