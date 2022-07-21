Husband taken off life support after intentional hit-and-run leaves victim brain dead in Detroit

A suspect hit a man with an SUV at a Detroit CVS because he was standing up for a woman who was being harassed early July 12.

Police said 30-year-old Lamar Waller and the suspect had an argument in the parking lot of a club where Waller does security. His family said he was protecting a woman the suspect was harassing.

"To say, ‘Hey, let you and I handle it.’ More of something whether they had to talk it out, fight it out, whatever it is, it will be man to man versus the young lady that was the target of the guy that was involved in this," said Saba Gebrai, the family's godmother.

After that, the suspect then followed Waller to a CVS on 8 Mile near the Southfield Freeway. When Waller got out of his car around 1:20 a.m. the suspect acted like he was leaving then pulled behind him, hit and ran over Waller, then fled.

"They hit him with full speed and left him there to die," said Cassandra McLawrence, Waller's sister. "This guy is dangerous. He was dangerous to my brother, and he’d be dangerous to other people and what he did is very sick, and he needs to be, something needs to be done about what he did.

Waller was taken to Sinai-Grace Hospital, where he was brain-dead. His wife took him off of life support Monday.

"She lost her husband and the father of her children. She had to go home and tell her children that their father will never be back again," said Gebrai.

Lamar Waller, 30, pictured above was working security when the man in the Dodge SUV ran him over.

"She’s going to kindergarten this year or preschool this year, he won’t be able to walk her into pre-school this year. His son, he won’t be able to help him through life to become a man. He won’t never be able to walk his daughter down the aisle," she added.

Police say the hit-and-run driver was in a newer model black Dodge Durango with black rims. He’s described as a man in mid 20s to 30s with a short haircut and medium build. There was also a woman with him in the SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.