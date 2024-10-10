Security guard shot and killed while on the job in Taylor

An armed security guard in Taylor was shot and killed while on the job – leaving her family in complete shock.

Cynthia Platt, 26, was killed Wednesday night while working as a security guard at an industrial park in Taylor.

According to police, Platt was working as an armed security guard while on patrol in an industrial park off of Monroe Blvd in Taylor.

It initially came in as a suicide call but Detective Lt. Frank Canning said it was immediately clear that wasn't the case.

"It was a 911 call from a gentleman who identified himself as knowing her," Canning said.

Cynthia Platt, 26, was shot and killed in her work vehicle in Taylor on Wednesday.

That caller was her boyfriend, but he was gone when the police arrived. Additionally, her car and gun were both missing.

"Eventually, we tracked down his whereabouts down in Hamtramck. He's currently at the police department while we complete the investigation," Canning said.

The boyfriend is in custody but not yet formally charged.

Platt's family is reeling from the shock and disbelief of her death.

"I actually talked to her a few days ago - we were talking because she was telling me about enrolling back in school," her cousin, Rebecca Platt, said.

Rebecca wonders what else could have been done to prevent the tragedy.

"It has been a lot of times where she’s been in situations where she’s been uncomfortable, expressed concern for her safety," said Rebecca. "As many of our family members - we tried to help her to remove her from the situation but you know you can only do so much."

Loved ones are now focusing on raising money to pay for Cynthia Platt’s funeral. A GoFundMe page has been set up for donations so the family can say goodbye.