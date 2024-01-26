See a Detroit Lions drone light show over Ford Field this weekend

Catch a Lions-themed drone show Saturday night in Downtown Detroit.

The show was originally scheduled for Friday night but was moved to Saturday evening due to the weather forecast. Friday night is expected to be cloudy and rainy, creating visibility issues.

Drones will light up the sky 400 feet above Ford Field at 6:30 p.m. The show can be viewed from southeast of Madison Street.

The drone show comes ahead of Sunday's Lions vs. 49ers game. The Lions will play for the NFC Championship title in San Francisco.

The winner of that game will head to the Super Bowl.