Expand / Collapse search

See a Detroit Lions drone light show over Ford Field this weekend

Published 
Detroit Lions
FOX 2 Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Catch a Lions-themed drone show Saturday night in Downtown Detroit.

The show was originally scheduled for Friday night but was moved to Saturday evening due to the weather forecast. Friday night is expected to be cloudy and rainy, creating visibility issues. 

Related

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. 49ers in NFC Championship game on FOX 2
article

How to watch Detroit Lions vs. 49ers in NFC Championship game on FOX 2

We're dedicating our entire morning to getting you ready for the game which you can watch here on FOX 2. And once it's over we'll have all the postgame coverage including interviews and analysis.

Drones will light up the sky 400 feet above Ford Field at 6:30 p.m. The show can be viewed from southeast of Madison Street.

The drone show comes ahead of Sunday's Lions vs. 49ers game. The Lions will play for the NFC Championship title in San Francisco.

The winner of that game will head to the Super Bowl. 

Watch FOX 2 News Live