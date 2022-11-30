Semi carrying steel coils crashes into median on I-696, blocking traffic in Southfield

article

A crash involving a semi-truck on I-696 near Telegraph left traffic blocked for hours on the busy highway after many of the steel materials that were onboard the vehicle rolled off into other lanes.

Michigan State Police said around 6 a.m., the truck struck a median wall, which led to items being scattered across the highway.

Officers warned the impact would close westbound traffic for hours, leading to vehicles being rerouted onto Telegraph Road. The crash also blocked the left two lanes heading eastbound.

"Lane closures will likely be in place for hours due to the clean-up effort," Police wrote on Twitter. "Stay away from I 696 in Southfield if you can. Any of the mile roads will be a better option, but expect congestion on them as well."

Police said traffic would be blocked for hours after the semi-truck crash.

There were no injuries reported from the incident: "just a mess" police said.