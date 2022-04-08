Semi-truck driver hits MSP patrol vehicle on I-94 in SW Michigan, trapping trooper in SUV
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A semi-truck driver crashed into a Michigan State Police trooper Friday morning on eastbound I-94 in Southwest Michigan.
Police said the trooper was investigating a crash in Van Buren County near Lawrence when the truck hit the patrol vehicle. The trooper was inside the SUV and was trapped after being hit.
(Photo: MSP)
He was extricated and transported to a hospital. Police said the trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was conscious and alert after the crash.
The truck driver suffered minor injuries.
(Photo: MSP)
As of 10:20 a.m. Friday, the freeway was closed for cleanup and the investigation.