Semi-truck driver hits MSP patrol vehicle on I-94 in SW Michigan, trapping trooper in SUV

A semi-truck driver crashed into a Michigan State Police trooper Friday morning on eastbound I-94 in Southwest Michigan.

Police said the trooper was investigating a crash in Van Buren County near Lawrence when the truck hit the patrol vehicle. The trooper was inside the SUV and was trapped after being hit.

(Photo: MSP)

He was extricated and transported to a hospital. Police said the trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was conscious and alert after the crash.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

(Photo: MSP)

As of 10:20 a.m. Friday, the freeway was closed for cleanup and the investigation.