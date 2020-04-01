Sen. Pete Lucido files candidate paperwork for next Macomb Co. Prosecutor

article

Michigan Republican Sen. Peter Lucido says he’s throwing his hat into the ring to be the next Macomb County Prosecutor.

Former prosecutor Eric Smith resigned earlier this week after a lengthy investigation into the office culminated with 10 felony charges for Smith. He’s accused of running a criminal enterprise and embezzling cash for country club catering, home security cameras and other perks.

Smith, a Democrat who was first elected in 2004, is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, embezzlement, forgery and accessory after the fact. The alleged scheme dating back to 2012 totaled $600,000.

Many called for him to resign once the charges were official and Smith submitted his resignation on Monday.

So far Lucido is the first to publicly – and officially - show interest in the position, though he also brings to the table a not-so-clean slate.

Just last month Lucido was stripped of a committee chairmanship and ordered to undergo training after the state Senate concluded allegations of sexual harassment lodged by several women, including a legislator, were credible.

The Senate had opened an investigation in January after a young reporter, Allison Donahue of Michigan Advance, complained that Lucido made a sexist comment to her before a group of high school boys. Sen. Mallory McMorrow then accused him of sexually harassing her at a Capitol orientation. Melissa Osborn, who works for the Michigan Credit Union League, made similar allegations.

The investigators’ report and findings were kept confidential. The summary said while they could not “unequivocally” substantiate the publicized complaints, they found all of the accusers “credible” and concluded it was “more likely than not” that each incident occurred as reported.

Lucido released a statement Wednesday announcing he’s filed paperwork to be a candidate for the next Macomb County Prosecutor.

“Without knowing it, I have been preparing for my entire life to serve in this capacity. As a life-long resident of Macomb, a small business owner, a successful attorney, and now as an effective state legislator, I have the qualifications to represent the county as Prosecutor,” Lucido said.

You’ll see Lucido’s name on the August primary ballot if you’re a voter in Macomb County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report