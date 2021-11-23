Serial sex offender charged with exposing self to teen at Rochester Hills store

article

An indecent exposure charge at a Rochester Hills store has landed a man in Oakland County jail after he exposed himself to a teenage girl.

Steven Terry, 46, of Montrose is a serial sex offender, Oakland County police said. He faces a new accusation of revealing himself to a 14-year-old on Oct. 30.

"I am pleased that in concert with our law enforcement partners, these numerous criminal events were tied together and matched him as the suspect," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "This man is a serial sex offender and needs to go away for a long time."

The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Rochester Road when the victim informed deputies she was shopping at a store.

At one point, she saw a man through a glass door walking back and forth outside of the building. When Terry saw the girl looking at him, he opened his jacket and exposed himself to her and then walked away, the sheriff's department said.

The incident is not isolated, police later learned after contacting other agencies. Both Michigan State Police and the Canton Police department have similar instances reported to them about a suspect matching Terry's description.

State police have since obtained a warrant charging Terry on Nov. 19 for an incident in Groveland Township last week. A third incident was cited in a release from police, but no details were given.

Terry was previously convicted of being a sexually delinquent person in Genesee County in 1998. He was also convicted of criminal sexual conduct in 2012 and convicted of aggravated indecent exposure in 2020 in Ottawa County.

He's been on the sex offender registry since 2011.

He's since been arraigned for the Oakland County charge and remains in jail on a $7,500 cash surety bond.