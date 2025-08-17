Serious injuries on the Lodge after wrong-way driver causes multi-car wreck

The Brief 911 calls came in around 1:20 a.m. Sunday for a wrong-way drive on the Lodge Freeway. MSP troopers arrived at the scene of a crash at the Lodge near Grand River Ave. 5 vehicles were involved in the crash, with passengers suffering serious injuries.



An impaired driver was traveling the wrong way on the Lodge Freeway, causing a five-car crash overnight Sunday.

What they're saying:

911 callers reported a wrong-way driver on the Lodge Freeway around 1:20 a.m. MSP troopers arrived at the crash scene at the Lodge near Grand River Ave and closed the freeway.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 27-year-old Detroit man was driving a Chevy Impala northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a Nissan car head-on.

The initial crash led to other crashes involving a total of 5 vehicles. Troopers gave first aid on the scene.

Three people were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Troopers requested a blood draw from the driver.

"It appears that the wrong-way driver was impaired and this led to the crash," said MSP Lt. Mike Shaw. "There is no reason to drive impaired with all the options available to get around. We are very fortunate that there were not any deaths in this crash."

The freeway was closed for a couple of hours, but has reopened.

What's next:

The investigation is continuing by Metro South troopers and the crash reconstruction unit.