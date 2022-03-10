‘Sesame Street’ actor Emilio Delgado dies at 81

article

Emilio Delgado — best known for his role as Luis on "Sesame Street" — has died, his representatives have confirmed. He was 81 years old.

"We are saddened by the news of Emilio’s passing. Emilio was an immense talent who brought so much joy and smiles to his fans," Robert Attermann, CEO of A3 Artists Agency, told FOX Television Stations Group. "He will be missed by many and we know his legacy will live on. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, including his wife, Carole."

According to TMZ, Emilio’s wife Carol told the outlet he passed away Thursday surrounded by family at his home in New York City.

Carol said Emilio was still a working actor right up until the pandemic — playing the lead in "Quixote Nuevo" — a theater production that had a 3-city run before things were shut down.

According to Emilio’s Instagram account, he also recently did some voiceover work in January and participated in a virtual "Sesame Street" meet-the-cast event.

TMZ was told Emilio had recently been in hospice care, and he was diagnosed with the blood cancer Multiple myeloma in December 2020.

Emilio was a Mexican American actor, who joined the cast of "Sesame Street" in 1971. He played Luis, the Fix-It Shop owner for 40 years on the beloved show.

He also performed in live theater throughout his career — including some "Sesame Street" stage productions — and has appeared at various conventions over the years.