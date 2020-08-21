Settlement not enough, says Flint family seeing long-term effects from tainted water

A Flint family who's seen the first-hand effects of the tainted water says the announced and proposed settlement with the state is only a start in taking accountability for what's happened.

"Six hundred [million dollars] is not enough. It's not enough. It's a start but it's not enough," said Cynthia Haynes. She has a son who was poisoned. The 11-year-old from Flint is one of the thousands of victims of the lead-tainted water that sickened the city and left children with behavioral and cognitive problems that could plague them throughout their lives.

"It was horrible. He was threatening to kill people, his behavior was horrible," Haynes said. Her son Daniel has autism and is now on numerous medications. His lead levels were so high his mother says it took nearly a year to get out of his system.

"It's not enough. My son is on three different types of medication. He's a Black man in this world, how's he supposed to get a job? How's he supposed to go through life?"

"Six hundred million is not nearly enough when you start talking about long-term effects," said Audrey Muhammad, the boy's grandmother.

Flint's water warriors - families and elected officials - gathered Friday to talk about their concerns over the settlement announced Thursday that would see the state pay out $600 million to the victims and fund programs for their care and education.

Advertisement

"No amount of money can compensate for loss of life. No amount of money can compensate for the damage our kids and our seniors have faced. No amount of money fixes that," said former Flint mayor Karen Weaver.

She called the settlement a good first step but says more needs to be done.

"We're going to speak up. We're going to speak out. We want our pipes finished; we want in-home plumbing and fixtures and appliances at no cost to this community," she added.

"We have 45 days to continue to negotiate - to continue to negotiate these terms," said activist Melissa Mays. She's still fighting and points out that a number of other lawsuits are also still in play.

"Everyone still needs to continue to grab every piece of justice that's out there for them," she said.

But it's not just about money for these residents. It's about accountability.

"When we going to see some charges being brought against the people who caused this?" Haynes asked.

The attorney general has said that investigation is still ongoing.