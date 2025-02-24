Seva Detroit closing after more than a decade

article

In just a few days, a Detroit vegetarian restaurant will serve its last meal.

Over the weekend, Seva announced that its Midtown location would be closing after more than a decade in the city. Its Ann Arbor location, which got its start in the 1970s, will remain open.

The eatery cited financial struggles that have plagued the business since the Covid pandemic as the reason for closing.

"This is not the outcome we had hoped for, but after years of financial challenges since Covid, we've reached a point where we can no longer sustain operations," the restaurant wrote in a statement announcing the closure.

Seva expressed gratitude for its customers and the opportunity to be part of big moments over the years.

"We've cherished being part of your lives, whether it was for a quick lunch, a first date, a birthday celebration, or simply a place where you always knew you'd find a delicious meal and a familiar face," the restaurant wrote.

Seva Detroit's last day will be Friday.