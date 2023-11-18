Several local charities recently received money from the Lake Trust Foundation

Image 1 of 9 ▼

The Lake Trust Foundation recently announced they have donated a total of $63,000 to various organizations supporting Michiganders as a part of their annual Powered By Good Day.

In addition to the donation, more than 375 Lake Trust Credit Union team members contributed more than 1,000 hours of volunteer hours to various community organizations.

"Lake Trust's annual Powered by Good Day is an annual event that provides expanded opportunity for our team members to engage in meaningful service and multiply positive impact in the communities we serve," said David Snodgrass, president of The Lake Trust Foundation. "By dedicating time and financial resources, Lake Trust can help these organizations carry out their mission and make a positive impact in communities across the state."

For Powered By Good Day, the Foundation partnered with Scholastic to host book fairs at Mason Academy in Detroit and North Elementary School in Lansing and provided three free books for each student — a total value of $20,000.

The Foundation also purchased 500 winter coats, valued at $20,000, and donated them to students at Holmes Elementary School in Ypsilanti through a collaboration with Operation Warm.

In addition to partnering with these organizations, Lake Trust team members spent the day volunteering service to community centers, food banks, libraries, shelters, and more. The Foundation also donated $1,000 to each organization they supported that day, including:

Allen Neighborhood Center – Lansing

Brilliant Detroit – Detroit

Capuchin Soup Kitchen – Detroit

Child and Family Charities – Lansing

City Rescue Mission – Lansing

Clothing Inc. – Mt. Pleasant

Community Action House – Holland

Community Catalysts – Howell

Cristo Rey Community Center – Lansing

Faith in Action – Chelsea

Family Promise of Barry County – Hastings

Friends of the Chelsea District Library – Chelsea

Food Bank of Eastern Michigan – Flint

Food Gathers – Ann Arbor

Howell Nature Center – Howell

Gleaners Food Bank – Howell

Lighthouse of Oakland County – Pontiac

Livingston County Habitat for Humanity – Brighton

Kenzie’s BE Café – Grand Haven

Muskegon Rescue Mission – Muskegon

Saint Louis Center – Chelsea

Salvation Army – Lansing

SOS Community Services – Ypsilanti

For more information, visit http://www.laketrust.org/.