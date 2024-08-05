Severe thunderstorm chances: What to expect Monday in Metro Detroit

Thunderstorms Monday in Metro Detroit could be severe, with strong winds being the biggest threat.

Some scattered rain is possible in the morning before a more widespread chance for wet weather in the afternoon. Afternoon thunderstorms fade overnight before another round moves in late Monday and into Tuesday. The biggest threat for severe weather falls between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Monday.

Much of Southeast Michigan falls into the Marginal Risk category, while the southernmost part of the area falls into the Slight Risk category, meaning severe weather is a bit more likely there.

Hail up to an inch and damaging winds are the biggest threats these storms could bring. An isolated tornado also cannot be ruled out.

The storms Monday lead to cooler temperatures for the rest of the week. Monday's highs will be in the mid-80s before dropping to close to 70 tomorrow.