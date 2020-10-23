Severe thunderstorm watch in effect Friday afternoon for all of southeast Michigan

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of southeast Michigan until 9 p.m. Friday.

The watch includes Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Tuscola, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect in in Lenawee County until 4:30 p.m.; in Sanilac County until 4 p.m., in Lapeer County until 3:45 p.m. and in Genesee and Livingston counties until 3:15 p.m.

FOX 2 Weather Authority Michael Estime says the severe weather brings the potential for some strong and perhaps even damaging winds.

The window for the most severe weather is from 3 - 8 p.m.

The potential for hail and flooding is also moderate.

For the latest radar and to get alerts on weather activity in your area, download the FOX 2 free weather app.